Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson Dies At Age 26

Baltimore Raven linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died of undisclosed causes, according to the team. He was 26. The Ravens said in a statement that they were “profoundly saddened” by Ferguson’s death, calling him “a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.” In an email, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said no signs of trauma were found and no foul play is suspected. Reached by phone, Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, told The Daily Beast that he hopes the autopsy results will be completed by Wednesday evening. In a follow-up statement via text message, Lawson said Ferguson “will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend.” Ferguson was a third-round pick in 2o19.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO