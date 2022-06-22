ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson Dies At Age 26

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26, according to a team announcement Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been provided. The former Louisiana Tech standout had been with the Ravens since 2019, joining the team as a third-round pick. Ferguson died in Baltimore, according to his agent....

TheDailyBeast

Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at Age 26

Baltimore Raven linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died of undisclosed causes, according to the team. He was 26. The Ravens said in a statement that they were “profoundly saddened” by Ferguson’s death, calling him “a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.” In an email, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said no signs of trauma were found and no foul play is suspected. Reached by phone, Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, told The Daily Beast that he hopes the autopsy results will be completed by Wednesday evening. In a follow-up statement via text message, Lawson said Ferguson “will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend.” Ferguson was a third-round pick in 2o19.
