Tomlin rebuffs potential Antonio Brown reunion: 'That ain't happening'

By Matthew Washington
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead coach Mike Tomlin dismissed the possibility of a Pittsburgh Steelers reunion with wide receiver Antonio Brown. "Y'all know that ain't happening," Tomlin said on the latest episode of "The Pivot" podcast. "In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and...

www.thescore.com

