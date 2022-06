Nate Diaz would love to get out of his current contract and into the ring with Jake Paul. The good news is that his employer is willing to accommodate his request. The outspoken Diaz has been vocal in his displeasure with the UFC, under whose banner he has fought since 2007. However, it has been more than a year since the 37-year-oid has been in the cage and is eager to fight in any capacity. That mission includes a potential showdown with Paul (5-0, 4KOs), the content creator and cruiserweight novice who is still without a named opponent for an August 6 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

