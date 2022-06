CHICAGO — The Police Department has a new foot chase policy, and while it acknowledges the danger of chasing people, it still widely allows the practice. The Police Department will implement the policy once all officers have been trained on it, which is expected to take several weeks, officials announced Tuesday. Officials have said the changes were needed because foot chases pose a danger to officers, the public and the people being chased, and that danger is not always worth catching the person running from police.

