Russell County, AL

Celebrating Juneteenth

By Toni Shah
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurtsboro held its inaugural Juneteenth parade on Saturday morning. Organizers had hotdogs, barbecue, and cold drinks. Jim Centric, from the Russell County Democratic Committee, gave a talk about...

Morrison UMC creates prayer garden for Summerville UMC

Volunteers from the Morrison United Methodist Church youth group drove up from Leesburg, Fla., to volunteer their time in Phenix City. In addition to volunteering at Mother Mary Mission in the garden and at Lazarus House, they designed and installed a beautiful prayer garden at Summerville United Methodist Church, 1201 32nd St., with a bench, flowers, and a painted rocks in the shape of a cross.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Phenix City Schools breaks Summer Feeding records

Phenix City Schools Child Nutrition Program (PCSCNP) reaches record numbers in its Summer Feeding Program. The program directly benefits PCS students and families. The feeding program serves SOAR Summer Academy students daily and offers curbside service every Thursday at noon in many locations. The past two weeks have yielded record-setting...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 150 years on Juneteenth

The rich and beautiful voice of Mahalia Jackson lifted spirits as the 150th Anniversary of Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church got underway on Sunday afternoon. Impeccably dressed in their finest suits and gorgeous dresses, worshippers filed in and found their places within the sanctuary, pausing to happily greet each other. Many parishioners wore purple, either in entirety or just a touch in a tie or a blouse, and waved purple flags – the church’s color. The mood was one of excitement as they settled in for the main event in hushed whispers.
PHENIX CITY, AL
History: Kermit Hobson Hawkins had grand idea for statue in Phenix City

Kermit Hobson Hawkins called Phenix City his hometown despite only living here for a brief period of his long life. The former Central High graduate returned to Phenix City in July of 1956 to pitch a grand idea for a sculpture, a sculpture of the Old Testament Prophet Moses rising 65 feet above Floyd’s Hill. The sculpture would replace Vulcan in Birmingham as the tallest male statue anywhere. Unfortunately, the project could never raise the $70,000 estimated for its competition.
PHENIX CITY, AL
12 city teams begin state tournaments tomorrow

Phenix City’s Idle Hour Sports Complex will be a busy place tomorrow night as the local parks and recreation facility will be the site of four Cal Ripken Jr. Baseball Alabama state tournaments. The complex will play host to the 9U, 11U, 13U and 14U divisions of the league.
PHENIX CITY, AL
the wonderful smell of the pennyroyal plant

My pennyroyal is thriving again this year, although this past week’s extreme temperatures have taken a bit of a toll. After the nice beds of pennyroyal that I had in the past didn’t return a few springs back, I’ve had a hard time finding the plant for a couple of years. But Mr. Rex at my favorite store in Auburn, Ace Hardware, came through for me this spring. So once again I am working hard to encourage the invasive herb in my yard.
AUBURN, AL
Fishing Rodeo: Fish get the Upper Fin

The Phenix City Youth Fishing Rodeo saw its biggest crowd yet on the afternoon of June 9. But unlike last year where kids were pulling in fish almost as fast as they could get the hook in the water, this year the fish didn’t seem to be biting as much or found a way to escape the net. Still, the beautiful day wasn’t wasted as families enjoyed quality time together, and lessons on baiting, casting, and catching were passed down from one generation to the next. Hopefully, next year, the sneaky catfish won’t get the upper fin. For more fun events put on by the Phenix City Parks and Recreation department, check www.phenixcityal.us.
PHENIX CITY, AL

