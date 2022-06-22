ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Examining girls sports coverage pre- and post-Title IX

By Alex Hargrave
buffalobulletin.com
 2 days ago

This year, women in sports and their supporters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, and thus equality in sports — mostly. The law, part of the Education Amendments of 1972, requires that any entity receiving federal funding — which includes most K-12 and collegiate institutions —...

www.buffalobulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalobulletin.com

Eye on the Eagle

Donning a tan shirt, green pants and a merit-badge-covered sash, Shyan Green is known around town as the girl-Boy Scout. And that’s pretty cool, she says. Green is on track to become Johnson County’s first female Eagle Scout, the highest and most difficult-to-reach rank in scouting. As of 2021, an average of just 7% of all Boy Scouts advance to Eagle Scout rank, according to the Boy Scouts of America.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Seth Dean Rasmuson

Seth Dean Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 22, 2001 to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson. He is the second child of five sons. Seth moved to Buffalo, Wyoming, with his family in September of 2001. He loved spending time in the Bighorn Mountains fishing and hunting with his dad, brothers and dear friend Augie Wagner. He had a wonderful childhood surrounded by his four brothers and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Seth knew at a young age he wanted to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. He graduated from Buffalo High School a semester early and went to boot camp after his 18th birthday. Seth graduated from boot camp on June 7, 2019. He then went on to become a tiltrotor Crew Chief after another 15 months of training; including Survival, Evade, Resist, and Escape (SERE) training in Maine.
BUFFALO, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Kirven named new district court judge

Ben Kirven, a local attorney and Buffalo native, will be Johnson County’s next district court judge. Gov. Mark Gordon announced Kirven’s appointment to the Fourth Judicial District Court on Saturday, filling the vacancy left by Judge William Edelman. “I am humbled and honored to have been selected by...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Patchwork means some fall through the cracks

Local officials and mental health advocates are wrangling with mental health in our community. In addition to a stigma surrounding seeking help for mental health, our community and indeed the entire state of Wyoming suffers from a critical shortage of mental health care providers. In the northeastern part of the state in particular, there are not adequate facilities.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
Buffalo, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming College Basketball
Local
Wyoming Basketball
Local
Wyoming Sports
buffalobulletin.com

Public Notice

Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality PUBLIC NOTICE: In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Continental Resources Incorporated for the operation of fifty (50) 332 horsepower Caterpillar G3408TA compressor engines (ENG001-ENG050) as portable units to be operated at various oil and gas production facilities in Campbell, Converse, and Johnson Counties, Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
buffalobulletin.com

Uncertainty surrounds Yellowstone’s impact on local tourism

There’s no doubt among local stakeholders that Yellowstone’s closure will affect tourism in the area. They’re just not quite sure how. Flooding shut down Yellowstone National Park last week, with only partial openings on the near-term horizon. As a result, tourists have had to modify their plans — but no one knows how that will impact local businesses.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Trail of the Week: Hiking along the Outlaw Cave trail

Middle Fork Canyon emerges from the ashen landscape of southern Johnson County like a snake cutting its way through the dust. When my hiking companions and I arrived, we were surprised — shocked, really — that we had known of the canyon’s existence only vaguely. It stretches out into the distance, an ominous maw, with the Middle Fork of the Powder River glinting below.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy