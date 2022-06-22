Examining girls sports coverage pre- and post-Title IX

Seth Dean Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 22, 2001 to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson. He is the second child of five sons. Seth moved to Buffalo, Wyoming, with his family in September of 2001. He loved spending time in the Bighorn Mountains fishing and hunting with his dad, brothers and dear friend Augie Wagner. He had a wonderful childhood surrounded by his four brothers and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Seth knew at a young age he wanted to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. He graduated from Buffalo High School a semester early and went to boot camp after his 18th birthday. Seth graduated from boot camp on June 7, 2019. He then went on to become a tiltrotor Crew Chief after another 15 months of training; including Survival, Evade, Resist, and Escape (SERE) training in Maine.

