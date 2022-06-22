Anybody’s Daughter

UPDATED 6/23: The final weekend of the Toledo Rep’s production of In the Heights has been rescheduled for July 2-3. For the latest information, visit toledorep.org. The Toledo Rep is finally going In The Heights. The long-delayed production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout show— which won Best Musical at the 2008 Tony Awards— comes to the Rep beginning June 3. Set over the course of three days, the show tells the story of a young shop owner and the close community he calls home— Washington Heights in New York City. The Rep’s production was originally scheduled in 2020. $14.75-24.75. 8pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 3-June 18. 2:30pm, Sundays, June 12 and 19. 16 Tenth St. 419-243-9277. toledorep.org.

