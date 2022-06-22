Morrison UMC creates prayer garden for Summerville UMC

Hurtsboro held its inaugural Juneteenth parade on Saturday morning. Organizers had hotdogs, barbecue, and cold drinks. Jim Centric, from the Russell County Democratic Committee, gave a talk about voting rights and voting registration, which fired up a lively discussion on how to get people in the community aware of their rights and signed up to vote. Harriet Tolbert, Vice-Chair for the RC Democratic Committee and the Alabama Democratic Caucus Chairperson said, “The ADC decided that we wanted to do something rewarding in the lower end of Russell County. On the upper end, we do the Martin Luther King celebration on his birthday, so we decided to start with Juneteenth on this end of Russell County. We’re thankful for each person who came out and worked.” Photos by Toni Shah.

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO