Phenix City, AL

Morrison UMC creates prayer garden for Summerville UMC

By Toni Shah
citizenofeastalabama.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers from the Morrison United Methodist Church youth group drove up from Leesburg, Fla., to...

www.citizenofeastalabama.com

citizenofeastalabama.com

Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 150 years on Juneteenth

The rich and beautiful voice of Mahalia Jackson lifted spirits as the 150th Anniversary of Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church got underway on Sunday afternoon. Impeccably dressed in their finest suits and gorgeous dresses, worshippers filed in and found their places within the sanctuary, pausing to happily greet each other. Many parishioners wore purple, either in entirety or just a touch in a tie or a blouse, and waved purple flags – the church’s color. The mood was one of excitement as they settled in for the main event in hushed whispers.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Local organization making sure seniors are keeping cool in the heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is here and so are the hot temps. That’s why volunteers with Direct Services are going the extra mile when delivering meals to area seniors. Direct Service’s CEO Amy Bryan said the organization has one rule of thumb when checking in or delivering meals to their 1200 plus clients in the region when the temps heat up.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City summer food program hits record numbers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City School’s summer feeding program is breaking records. In the program’s first week, almost 11,000 meals were served, and more than 3,000 curbside meals were given to kids under 18 facing food insecurity. Youth can pick up the food at Central High...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

New Goodwill location to open this fall in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new Goodwill location is coming to Eufaula this fall. The Goodwill location held its ground-breaking celebration. They are opening a 12,500-square-foot facility with retail space and a drive-thru drop-off donor door where residents can donate gently used items without leaving them in their cars. The...
EUFAULA, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Phenix City Schools breaks Summer Feeding records

Phenix City Schools Child Nutrition Program (PCSCNP) reaches record numbers in its Summer Feeding Program. The program directly benefits PCS students and families. The feeding program serves SOAR Summer Academy students daily and offers curbside service every Thursday at noon in many locations. The past two weeks have yielded record-setting...
PHENIX CITY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Kermit Hobson Hawkins had grand idea for statue in Phenix City

Kermit Hobson Hawkins called Phenix City his hometown despite only living here for a brief period of his long life. The former Central High graduate returned to Phenix City in July of 1956 to pitch a grand idea for a sculpture, a sculpture of the Old Testament Prophet Moses rising 65 feet above Floyd’s Hill. The sculpture would replace Vulcan in Birmingham as the tallest male statue anywhere. Unfortunately, the project could never raise the $70,000 estimated for its competition.
PHENIX CITY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

the wonderful smell of the pennyroyal plant

My pennyroyal is thriving again this year, although this past week’s extreme temperatures have taken a bit of a toll. After the nice beds of pennyroyal that I had in the past didn’t return a few springs back, I’ve had a hard time finding the plant for a couple of years. But Mr. Rex at my favorite store in Auburn, Ace Hardware, came through for me this spring. So once again I am working hard to encourage the invasive herb in my yard.
AUBURN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Celebrating Juneteenth

Hurtsboro held its inaugural Juneteenth parade on Saturday morning. Organizers had hotdogs, barbecue, and cold drinks. Jim Centric, from the Russell County Democratic Committee, gave a talk about voting rights and voting registration, which fired up a lively discussion on how to get people in the community aware of their rights and signed up to vote. Harriet Tolbert, Vice-Chair for the RC Democratic Committee and the Alabama Democratic Caucus Chairperson said, “The ADC decided that we wanted to do something rewarding in the lower end of Russell County. On the upper end, we do the Martin Luther King celebration on his birthday, so we decided to start with Juneteenth on this end of Russell County. We’re thankful for each person who came out and worked.” Photos by Toni Shah.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Phenix City Schools to host ‘goodbye party’ for superintendent

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools is throwing a party to honor an important person in the school district for his service and accomplishments. Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes announced in June that he’s stepping down to take on a role in as first-ever superintendent for the newly formed Orange Beach City Schools in Baldwin County.
PHENIX CITY, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WRBL News 3

Hogansville Police urging community not to fall for this scam

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is warning residents about a scam affecting the community. According to officials, someone is posting messages on community Facebook groups about a “dangerous mentally ill man on the loose” in the Hogansville area. This is being done to get people to click on links or re-share or […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WTVM

Columbus restaurant weigh in on effects of food price inflation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Restaurants that survived the pandemic also deal with the threat of inflation. The owner of Roz Cafe in Columbus, just one of the restaurants we talked to today, tells us higher prices for everything and a shortage of supplies are taking a toll on her business.
COLUMBUS, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

12 city teams begin state tournaments tomorrow

Phenix City’s Idle Hour Sports Complex will be a busy place tomorrow night as the local parks and recreation facility will be the site of four Cal Ripken Jr. Baseball Alabama state tournaments. The complex will play host to the 9U, 11U, 13U and 14U divisions of the league.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus officers serve as extras in film starring John Travolta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The movie being filmed in Columbus drew some attention today. The movie Cash Out, starring John Travolta and Kristen Davis, is about a bank robbery gone wrong. So, of course, there are law enforcement officials in the movie. Members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special...
COLUMBUS, GA

