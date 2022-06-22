ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football's future star QBs take field at Elite 11 Finals

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

One of the premier dates on the college football recruiting calendar is set as the Elite 11 Finals bring together the best quarterbacks from across America.

This year — the 23rd for Elite 11 — finds the nation's top prospects on the same field taking part in a three-day meeting for training and competition.

The event boasts some serious alumni over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recent recruits like Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

Let's take a closer look at which prospects in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle will be on hand in Los Angeles on June 28-30 to make their case as the best college-bound quarterback in the country.

College football recruiting: Elite 11 Finals Roster

Five-star 2023 USC pledge Malachi Nelson

Malachi Nelson
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 2 quarterback
School: Los Alamitos (CA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to USC

Nico Iamaleava
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 3 quarterback
School: Long Beach Poly (CA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Tennessee

Dante Moore
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 4 quarterback
School: Martin Luther King (MI)
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Christopher Vizzina
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 5 quarterback
School: Briarwood Christian (AL)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Clemson

Jackson Arnold
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 6 quarterback
School: Guyer (TX)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Oklahoma

Jalen Rashada
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 7 quarterback
School: Pittsburg (CA)
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Eli Holstein
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 8 quarterback
School: Zachary (LA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Alabama

Rickie Collins
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 10 quarterback
School: Woodlawn (LA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Purdue

Pierce Clarkson
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 11 quarterback
School: St. John Bosco (CA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Louisville

Avery Johnson
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 12 quarterback
School: Maize (KS)
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Austin Novosad
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 13 quarterback
School: Dripping Springs (TX)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Baylor

JJ Kohl
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 14 quarterback
School: Ankeny (IA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Iowa State

Chris Parson
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 16 quarterback
School: Ravenwood (TN)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Florida State

Kenny Minchey
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 22 quarterback
School: Pope John Paul II (TN)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Pittsburgh

Brock Glenn
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 23 quarterback
School: Lausanne (TN)
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Marcus Stokes
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 26 quarterback
School: Nease (FL)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Penn State

Malachi Singleton
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 27 quarterback
School: North Cobb (GA)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Arkansas

Brady Drogosh
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 31 quarterback
School: De La Salle (MI)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Cincinnati

Zane Flores
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 35 quarterback
School: Gretna (NE)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Oklahoma State

Emory Williams
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 42 quarterback
School: Milton (FL)
Recruiting Status: Committed to Miami

( h/t Elite 11 )

