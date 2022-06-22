College football's future star QBs take field at Elite 11 Finals

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the premier dates on the college football recruiting calendar is set as the Elite 11 Finals bring together the best quarterbacks from across America.

This year — the 23rd for Elite 11 — finds the nation's top prospects on the same field taking part in a three-day meeting for training and competition.

The event boasts some serious alumni over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recent recruits like Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

Let's take a closer look at which prospects in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle will be on hand in Los Angeles on June 28-30 to make their case as the best college-bound quarterback in the country.

College football recruiting: Elite 11 Finals Roster

Five-star 2023 USC pledge Malachi Nelson

Malachi Nelson

Rating: 5-star

Ranking: No. 2 quarterback

School: Los Alamitos (CA)

Recruiting Status: Committed to USC

Nico Iamaleava

Rating: 5-star

Ranking: No. 3 quarterback

School: Long Beach Poly (CA)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Tennessee

Dante Moore

Rating: 5-star

Ranking: No. 4 quarterback

School: Martin Luther King (MI)

Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Christopher Vizzina

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 5 quarterback

School: Briarwood Christian (AL)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Clemson

Jackson Arnold

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 6 quarterback

School: Guyer (TX)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Oklahoma

Jalen Rashada

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 7 quarterback

School: Pittsburg (CA)

Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Eli Holstein

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 8 quarterback

School: Zachary (LA)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Alabama

Rickie Collins

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 10 quarterback

School: Woodlawn (LA)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Purdue

Pierce Clarkson

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 11 quarterback

School: St. John Bosco (CA)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Louisville

Avery Johnson

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 12 quarterback

School: Maize (KS)

Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Austin Novosad

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 13 quarterback

School: Dripping Springs (TX)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Baylor

JJ Kohl

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 14 quarterback

School: Ankeny (IA)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Iowa State

Chris Parson

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 16 quarterback

School: Ravenwood (TN)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Florida State

Kenny Minchey

Rating: 3-star

Ranking: No. 22 quarterback

School: Pope John Paul II (TN)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Pittsburgh

Brock Glenn

Rating: 3-star

Ranking: No. 23 quarterback

School: Lausanne (TN)

Recruiting Status: Uncommitted

Marcus Stokes

Rating: 3-star

Ranking: No. 26 quarterback

School: Nease (FL)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Penn State

Malachi Singleton

Rating: 4-star

Ranking: No. 27 quarterback

School: North Cobb (GA)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Arkansas

Brady Drogosh

Rating: 3-star

Ranking: No. 31 quarterback

School: De La Salle (MI)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Cincinnati

Zane Flores

Rating: 3-star

Ranking: No. 35 quarterback

School: Gretna (NE)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Oklahoma State

Emory Williams

Rating: 3-star

Ranking: No. 42 quarterback

School: Milton (FL)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Miami

( h/t Elite 11 )

