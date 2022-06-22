ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airbnb Will Pay to Bring Your Most Unique Building Idea to Life

By Anna Gragert
hunker.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've dreamed of creating your very own Airbnb that's as unique as a UFO house, the company wants to help you build it. With its new $10 million Omg! Fund, Airbnb is looking for above-and-beyond ideas from both aspiring and existing architects, DIYers, makers, and designers. The company will then...

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

