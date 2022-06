With the big, though expected, news this morning that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion across the nation, Idaho officials from both parties are weighing. Idaho is one of 13 states with a "trigger law" on the books; Idaho's will ban all abortions 30 days after today's decision is finalized through a formal judgment, making them a felony, except to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest that are documented with a police report provided to the doctor.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO