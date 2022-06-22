North Knox Student Dies In Car Accident

A crash with injuries closed part of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Friday. Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of a crash with injuries. They say it happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Boonville New Harmony Road.
LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests. During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired […]
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The search in Warrick County is over. Authorities were looking for a man who fled and shot at deputies while trying to serve a warrant since Tuesday. According to a release from the Indiana State Police the suspect, Michael White, died after an exchange of gunfire.
WABASH CO., Ill. and GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail, now facing charges in two states, after an overnight chase. Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for several traffic violations. They...
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man being sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a southwestern Indiana barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a police taskforce. State police say Friday that authorities had been seeking the man for several days when officers located him Thursday near Lynnville.
A Tuesday morning crash claimed the life of a young Bicknell girl. The accident was reported around 7:30 am yesterday morning at Water Tower Road on SR 67. The crash involved three vehicles and one of them was reported to be on fire. There were multiple injuries, one entrapment, and...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened. A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning. According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near...
DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess County Highway Department will close County Road 700 South between County Roads 1000 East and 1125 East Monday through Thursday, June 27th to June 30th. The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Local traffic will be allowed with limited access.
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the area of Spice Valley Road and Thompson Lane after a report of a suspicious male. The caller reported 41-year-old Matthew Stigall was “seeing things” and said his home was...
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6280 block of SandPit Road after a report of a man hitting golf balls toward the caller’s property and causing damage to the caller’s vehicles and residence.
OOLITIC, Ind. – A Muncie man faces multiple charges in Lawrence County after police say he followed a mother and daughter at a Dollar General store before trying to lure the child into his car. The incident happened Sunday evening at a Dollar General store on Hoosier Avenue in Oolitic. The mother told police she […]
The legal guardian of a 62-year-old woman who died May 24 after being struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle on Kentucky Highway 657 (Fourth Street) in Lewisport May 16 has expressed concerns as to why the incident was not reported publicly by local media or police officials. Tracy...
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in the small town, close-knit community of Lynnville say their community is the last place they expected to see a police chase with an armed subject on the run in their area. “Everybody was pretty terrified,” says Lynnville native Patti Clutter. “Because you know there is a criminal on the […]
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam phone calls in the area. Deputies say callers are advising of a valuable mail package being held at customs and wanting personal or bank account information for payment in order to have it cleared.
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested when Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 120 block of East Deckard Drive after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, they spoke to a male who was visibly upset and had swelling above his right eye.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being […]
35-year-old Joshua Arnold of Westville was arrested Wednesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 37-year-old Cody Clark of Washington was arrested Wednesday by WPD and...
An Evansville woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a loaded gun on another woman and pulled the trigger multiple times. Officers say they were called to Lorraine Park off of Washington Avenue in Evansville around 4 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a person with a gun.
A Bicknell man was arrested over the weekend for operating while intoxicated. Around 11:30 pm Saturday night, Jasper Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Mill Street. Further investigation revealed the driver, identified as 19-year-old Levi Brocksmith, was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the...
