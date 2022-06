Cameron LeFlore is a four-year recipient of the Dr. TNT Scholarship! We are very excited that he is giving back to the community in his future endeavors!. “At DePaul University I graduated Summa Cum Laude (3.967), worked as an on campus Resident Advisor and was the only black male in my graduating class! I was on the Deans list every Quarter all four years and I will be teaching Freshman and Sophomore English courses at Rufus King high school this fall:)) This scholarship has helped reduce my tuition and pay for books throughout my time at DePaul!!”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO