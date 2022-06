PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tony Siragusa, an NFL legend and Pitt man, has died at 55, according to TMZ.Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Siragusa died in his sleep. His cause of death is unknown at this time. The defensive lineman, known as "Goose," was a standout in the Steel City, leaving his mark on the Panthers' program from 1986-1989. "If I wanted to learn a school song, I would've gone to Notre Dame or Penn State. I want to kill people on the football field. That's why I came to Pitt," Siragusa once said. He was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO