SAN JOSE – A San Jose city councilmember and mayoral candidate is making a legislative push to change COVID-19 policies at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, saying efforts to reduce the spread of the disease have resulted in a "revolving door.""I don't want our police force out there arresting folks who are simply going to be back on the streets an hour later," said Councilmember Matt Mahan.Mahan told KPIX 5 he's heard complaints from the San Jose Police Department about a group of 30 people who have been arrested 10 times or more between April 1, 2020 and June...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO