Fangyan opening store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The property that will soon house a Chase Bank branch at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville is now on the market for sale. After a controversial debate over the historical significance of a retail building on the site, including the trashing of a highly-respected prominent architect who designed it, Chase Bank finally received approval to demolish it and build a branch there. The current property sale would give the prospective buyer fee-simple ownership of the land, while Chase pays for maintenance, taxes and other costs. However, to see the sale price and terms, you must sign a non-disclosure agreement first.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO