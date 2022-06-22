ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Fangyan opening store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas leased a space at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Signage has...

www.rockvillenights.com

rockvillenights.com

Rockville Wegmans/Twinbrook Quarter construction update (Photos)

A complex job of concrete pouring is the major task at the Phase 1 construction site of B.F. Saul's Twinbrook Quarter development in Rockville, at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Below-grade concrete pours are now 50% complete at the mixed-use development, which will be anchored by an eagerly-awaited Wegmans grocery store. B.F. Saul anticipates all below-grade concrete pours to be complete by the end of the summer.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Nights

ROCKVILLE, MD
urbanturf.com

Welcome to Amalyn: Bethesda’s Premier Boutique Community, Now Selling

Welcome to inspired sophistication, designed to indulge and pamper those of the most discerning tastes. A grand urban enclave coming to life on the last 75 open acres in the heart of Bethesda. A vision of exquisite homes and extravagant curated amenities—this is Amalyn. Amalyn features masterfully crafted home...
BETHESDA, MD
Commercial Observer

Laurel Apartments Change Hands in $35M Deal

A joint venture between Corner Lot Advisors and Midloch Investment Partners has acquired Ashbury Courts, a 156-unit multifamily building in Laurel, Md., for $35 million. “This investment is a transit-oriented apartment, which we like, and also has a great location in between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore providing access to both metros,” Andy Sinclair, principal and CEO of Midloch Investment Partners, told Commercial Observer. “We’ve always been big fans of in-fill locations, which is part of our long-term strategy, and it’s hard to find those attributes.”
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Zoe’s Kitchen to Close Last MoCo Location on July 6; Reopen As CAVA Catering Hub

Zoe’s Kitchen, located at 19865 Century Blvd in Germantown , will be closing permanently on Wednesday, July 6th, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We are told it will be reopening after approximately 3 months as a CAVA catering hub. CAVA, the fast-casual restaurant that started in MoCo, acquired Zoe’s and its 200+ restaurants in 2018 for approximately $300 million.
GERMANTOWN, MD
ffxnow.com

A ‘luxury’ social wellness club is coming soon to Springfield

A new social wellness club is coming soon to Springfield. Balian Springs describes itself as the first-ever, daily membership-based club that aims to curate “wellness journeys for those seeking a meaningful balance between mental, physical, person and social wellbeing,” according to marketing materials. It will be located at 6432 General Greenway near the I-395 and I-495 interchange.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
mocoshow.com

Fox 5 Zip Trip is Coming to Rockville on July 8

The Fox 5 morning show will bring its Zip Trip live broadcast to Rockville Town Square, Friday, July 8 to highlight Montgomery County and the City of Rockville. The roving report from the news morning show highlights a different location with a live broadcast each week from areas in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region.
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Metro takes control of Silver Line Phase 2

Metro has reached a major milestone with its Silver Line Phase 2 project. The 11.4-mile rail extension from Reston into Loudoun County has achieved its “operational readiness date” and was formally handed over to Metro at 6 a.m. today (Thursday), interim Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager and CEO Andy Off announced during a board of directors meeting.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

NoVa’s first Jollibee restaurant opens this weekend

At long last, the first Jollibee fried chicken restaurant in Northern Virginia is opening this weekend. Yes, it’s near Alexandria, but as Loudoun County’s leading source for fried chicken news, we knew you would want to know. News first broke about Jollibee moving into NoVa way back in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Opening Date Announced for Burtons Grill & Bar in Kentlands

The long awaited opening of Burtons Grill & Bar at 109 Commerce Square Pl at the Kentlands in Gaithersburg will take place on Monday, June 27. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant will serve lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46. Menu items will include braised short ribs, filet mignon, chicken risotto, and market fresh seafood.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
momcollective.com

4 Best Lavender Fields in the DMV

I think the first time I really started using lavender was when preparing to bring home my first baby. We got our room all ready, complete with a diffuser that I would fill with lavender essential oil. We used it nightly. My husband always kind of rolls his eyes at my use of essential oils, but there is research that inhaled lavender improved the sleep of certain patients.
HARRISONBURG, VA
rockvillenights.com

Chase Bank property for sale in Rockville before the bank has even opened

The property that will soon house a Chase Bank branch at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville is now on the market for sale. After a controversial debate over the historical significance of a retail building on the site, including the trashing of a highly-respected prominent architect who designed it, Chase Bank finally received approval to demolish it and build a branch there. The current property sale would give the prospective buyer fee-simple ownership of the land, while Chase pays for maintenance, taxes and other costs. However, to see the sale price and terms, you must sign a non-disclosure agreement first.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Power Outages in the Area of Falls Road Golf Course in Potomac

There currently a power outage in the area of the Falls Road Golf Course (10800 Falls Rd) on Falls Road in Potomac. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, several transformers blew and the power is currently out in area. There is no fire evident. Currently there is a severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montgomery County until 9pm.
POTOMAC, MD

