ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Euclid Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Investigators say a man, not identified by name or age, was shot and killed during an assault in the area.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO