The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1229: “A new FATF report drops at the end of the month.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Our favorite unelected supranational organization is back with a warning shot. Four days ago, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) released meeting notes from the most recent congregation of faceless demons who think they have the power to decide how billions of humans can conduct commerce among each other in the digital age. As you can see from the snippet above, it seems as though FATF will be releasing a fresh report to update the world about the state of compliance with their arbitrary rules. Making a point to highlight those who are not moving at an acceptable pace to implement draconian surveillance requirements on any business that touches bitcoin.

