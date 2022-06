This year, women in sports and their supporters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, and thus equality in sports — mostly. The law, part of the Education Amendments of 1972, requires that any entity receiving federal funding — which includes most K-12 and collegiate institutions — provide equal opportunity in activities, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex. Title IX is a landmark civil rights law that makes it so institutions take more seriously claims of sexual assault and harassment, as well as other discriminations. But the law is perhaps best known as the one that guaranteed girls and women equal access to sports.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO