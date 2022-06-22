Couple thought they saved a kitten, Tennessee rescuers say. But it was no ordinary cat

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Physician Calls Out State Leaders Over COVID-19 MisinformationAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Code Orange in Effect As Air Quality Plummets in the Volunteer State's Heat WaveJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Tennessee Pastors Continue Call for Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Bipartisan Legislation on Gun ControlAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville Physician Says SCOTUS Roe Decision Will Risk Women's LivesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
14-year-old cheerleader killed after dispute spills outside Walmart store, TN cops say
Bruton Smith, legendary race promoter and founder of Charlotte Motor Speedway, has died
Taylor Swift released a song named ‘Carolina.’ Does it actually capture North Carolina?
Man attempts to rescue stray kitten and quickly discovers he got more than he bargained for
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cat Befriends Family Dog Who Decides to Help Babysit Her Demanding Kittens
Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer
Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video
Meet Alice, An Adopted Cat With The World’s Most Beautiful Marble Fur
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cat and Dog Wrap Each Other In Hug In 'Wholesome' Video: 'You're Mine Meow'
Cat’s Precious Reaction to Seeing a Chipmunk Has People Obsessed
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
Weak Dog Chained Up For 5 Years Cried As Rescuer Held Her Face In Her Hands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Dog Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat
How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash
Lauren Boebert's Shooters restaurant kicked out after new landlord cites "moral" imperative: report
9 Ways You Can Help Homeless Cats During Adopt A Shelter Cat Month
Cat With Fur So Matted It Looks Like '10 Kittens' Finds Forever Home
A Dolphin Gives Humans Its Treasures From The Bottom Of The Ocean In Exchange For A Little Food
Bear dies from heat after accidentally locking itself in car, Tennessee officials say
Driver and dog dangle over embankment for an hour outside Tennessee home, officials say
Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.https://www.charlotteobserver.com/
Comments / 0