Mount Juliet, TN

Couple thought they saved a kitten, Tennessee rescuers say. But it was no ordinary cat

By Tanasia Kenney
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

UPI News

'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat

June 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee animal rescue group said a couple who brought in a kitten they found on their back deck were shocked to learn the animal was a baby bobcat. True Rescue in Mount Juliet said in a Facebook post that a couple came in on Friday with a kitten that ran up to the humans on the back deck of their home.
