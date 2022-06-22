Phoenix Suns: Bismack Biyombo Visits Pope Francis

Biyombo flew to the Vatican and met Pope Francis to discuss his foundation back home in Congo.

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo has established himself as a fan-favorite in Phoenix, regardless if he plays on a new team next season.

Biyombo, who will turn 30-years-old in August, donated his entire $1.3 million salary last season to build a hospital back in his home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Nearly everybody (except Marquese Chriss) holds Biyombo in high regards, and now we can add Pope Francis to that list.

After Francis was forced to back out of a trip to the Congo/South Sudan due to knee issues, Biyombo traveled to the Vatican on Tuesday.

From the Associated Press , Biyombo said, "If he is not feeling good he can’t get on a plane. I think if he wouldn’t go to Congo, I will bring the Congo to him."

More from the AP on Biyombo's visit:

"The center, who has played 11 NBA seasons with the Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors, briefed Francis on his foundation, which began by teaching Congolese children basketball, then providing them scholarships, refurbishing schools and hospitals, and building a hospital in honor of his late father.

“'Just being able to be in the presence of the pope I think it’s a blessing,” he said. “I wish I could have brought my mum here but she’s absolutely happy that I got to be able to do that and to get the pope’s blessing.'”

Biyombo also tweeted about his experience:

Biyombo is an all around solid guy, and it's great that he was able to accomplish one of his dreams.

