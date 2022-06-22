ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here's how Jane Foster's Mighty Thor joins Marvel's Avengers

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

This year's big superhero flick is Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Natalie Portman as the Jane Foster version of Thor. Marvel's Avengers remains a going concern for Crystal Dynamics, even if it's never quite met with the success it hoped for, and the game is also adding its own version of Jane Foster to the superhero lineup.

The news was first revealed in a development update , and now the studio's released an animated short showing how Foster ends up with this bunch of Avengers.

See more

Turns out making deals with Loki is a bad idea: who knew.

The Jane Foster character has been in the comics since the '60s, and appeared in the first MCU Thor film. Part of the weirdness of the Avengers game is that it's not linked to the MCU (despite being very clearly inspired by that take on these heroes) and always insists it's purely comics-inspired: Which is to say, you're not going to be running around racking up 100-hit combos as Natalie Portman.

"Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson’s, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane," reads Crystal Dynamics' announcement.

Marvel's Avengers soldiers on though, on PC at least, player counts remain low: peak concurrent players in the last 24 hours was 331 people. That's not exactly a big-budget licensed videogame in good health, though this does not include console players.

We've previously argued that this is a game that needs to be put out of its misery . A comeback now seems impossible, even for Earth's mightiest heroes. It's hard not to feel bad for Crystal Dynamics but, on the other hand, it doesn't help that the game added Marvel's best character: Except if you play on PC .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Elvis’ Rocking to $30M-Plus Opening in Dance-Off With ‘Top Gun 2’

Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis — starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll — is dancing to a better-than-expected $30 million to $32 million opening at the domestic box office after topping Friday’s chart with $12.7 million, including $3.5 million in previews. That could be enough to win the weekend ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, which is doing formidable business in its fifth weekend, thanks to being rereleased in Imax and other premium screens.More from The Hollywood ReporterRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley FamilyCreating Costumes for 'Elvis' That "Exaggerate the Wiggle"Box Office:...
THEATER & DANCE
PC Gamer

Alien: Isolation studio Creative Assembly reveals its zero-G shooter, Hyenas

First teased in 2018, Hyenas pits five teams of three against each other in tactical gun battles aboard orbital shopping malls. In 2018, a job listing from Alien: Isolation studio Creative Assembly let slip that it was working on a tactical first-person shooter (opens in new tab); the following year, the studio officially confirmed it (opens in new tab). And now, all these years later, we're finally getting our first look at what the team has been up to: Hyenas is a "space piracy smash and grab" multiplayer FPS that pits five teams of three against each other in a quest to rob orbital shopping malls of booty picked from the bones of a broken Earth.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Evil Dead: The Game review

What is it? A one-versus-all multiplayer horror extravaganza in the Evil Dead universe. Reviewed on: Windows 10, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super , Intel Core i7-9700 @ 3.00GHz, 16GB RAM. Multiplayer? Four survivors against one killer. Link: Official site (opens in new tab) The idea of an "Evil Dead videogame"...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy