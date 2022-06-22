ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Monopoly Summer Camp Brings Financial Literacy to Life For Kids

By Josephine Nesbit
 2 days ago
Varsity Tutors, Nerdy and Hasbro are partnering for Monopoly’s Money Matters Financial Literacy Camp, a live week-long financial literacy summer camp themed around the classic economics-themed board game, Monopoly.

Monopoly’s Money Matters Financial Literacy Camp is an interactive financial literacy camp that gives learners the chance to develop tools for lifetime financial success. The camp offers “live, expert-led lessons and Monopoly-based simulations” to teach budgeting and personal finance, marketing and entrepreneurship, and economics and business strategy.

Campers between the ages of 9 and 17 are placed in groups of six to nine and each day, an instructor will guide campers through interactive activities, discussions and Monopoly simulations. Campers will create their own Monopoly “house rules,” properties, cards and strategies. After the session, campers can visit the Camp Clubhouse to participate in additional activities, such as challenge quizzes, printable activities and more.

The week-long camp sessions start in June and run through August for two hours each day and cost $250 per camper.

According to a survey by the U.S. National Endowment for Financial Education, 88% of adults believe their state should require either a semester or year-long personal finance course for graduation, Varsity Tutors noted in a company press release. A study by the Investor Education Foundation also found that U.S. adults demonstrate “low levels” of financial literacy.

“Monopoly is known as the world’s most iconic board game, but it’s also a timeless tool for introducing kids to the fundamentals of personal finance,” said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors, in a company press release. “A number of real world finance concepts and scenarios are rolled up into the game of Monopoly, making it a fun and entertaining way to teach kids about the mechanics of money.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : New Monopoly Summer Camp Brings Financial Literacy to Life For Kids

#Financial Literacy#Summer Camp#Hasbro#Campers
