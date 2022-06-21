ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Witness in Nipsey Hussle Murder Case Testifies She Unknowingly Served as Getaway Driver – Report

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trial for Eric Holder, the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle, is underway, and the woman who drove Holder to and from the crime scene has given her testimony. She claims she initially had no idea that Holder had shot someone. On Monday (June 20), Holder's trial in...

power1029noco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told

A Los Angeles district attorney told a jury Nipsey Hussle's fatal shooting was premeditated by the man charged with killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago.Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement Wednesday that there's “no doubt” Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including a conversation about “snitching,” before Hussle's shooting death in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were wounded in the shooting.“He clearly thought about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Witness In Nipsey Hussle Trial Recalls Rapper's Last Words

A witness called in the trial of Eric Holder, who stands accused of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle, recalled the legendary rapper's last words in court on Monday. The witness, Shermi Villanueva, 47, was also injured in the shooting, three years ago in a Los Angeles parking lot. “'He shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Getaway Driver Report#Master Burger
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Lil Tjay Reportedly Shot in New Jersey and Having Emergency Surgery Done

Lil Tjay was reportedly shot overnight in the Edgewater area of New Jersey. According to TMZ, which cited “law enforcement sources,” 21-year-old Tjay was set to undergo emergency surgery following the alleged shooting. The report alleges the incident was comprised of one shooting at a local Chipotle, as well as another shooting at a gas station. While the article also includes mention of a second victim, additional information had not been made public at the time of this writing.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
1010WINS

2 men shot at Bronx basketball court

The men were shot in the Jackson Houses at Courtlandt Avenue and E. 158th Street in the Melrose section just after 9:30 p.m. One man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, while the other man had a graze wound to his head.
BRONX, NY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy