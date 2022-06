Children who are 6 months old and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a June 22 press release from the city of Houston. Those who want to vaccinate their children can do so at four Houston Health Department centers: Northside Health Center at 8504 Schuller Road, Houston; Sharpstown Health Services at 6201 Bonhomme Road, Houston; Sunnyside Health Center at 4605 Wilmington St., Houston; and La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center at 1809 N. Main St., Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO