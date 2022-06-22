ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

All 53: TE Stephen Sullivan Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lc3hc_0gIXBtLO00

A closer look at Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan.

TE Stephen Sullivan

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 248

College: LSU

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: 5 receptions, 23 yards

Depth Chart Projection: No. 3

With Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble eating up the majority of the offensive snaps, Sullivan will be mainly used in 13 and 23 personnel groupings. He'll add some value on special teams as well. Just don't expect many balls to be thrown in his direction while lined up on offense.

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

The battle for the third tight end spot is going to be really interesting. With Gio Ricci working almost exclusively at fullback, the battle will be between Sullivan, Colin Thompson, and UDFA Jared Scott. Of the three, the only one that Matt Rhule has even mentioned (unprompted) has been Sullivan. He likes the way he;'s developing as both a blocker and a receiver. I'll give him the edge for now.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney killed in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning. He was 25. His agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed his death to multiple outlets. “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the Cardinals said.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
numberfire.com

Breece Hall ahead of Michael Carter in Jets' backfield

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is the lead back ahead of Michael Carter, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic. Hughes says Hall is "the Batman to Carter's Robin" and that the second-round rookie is viewed as a "home run threat" while Carter is considered to be more of a complementary piece. Hall racked up 3,044 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns over his final two years in college.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Thompson
CBS Sports

Ranking the best backup NFL QBs of 2022: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo headlines list of veteran No. 2s

Quarterbacks are always the talk of the NFL, and this year, there is no shortage of star power at the position. Consider just the top 10 signal-callers of 2022, a crop headlined by the ageless Tom Brady but chock-full of young, ascending play-makers. But what happens when the big names go down? Injuries take their toll every year, and unfortunately, that includes the QB position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu Nfl Stats#N A Projected 2022 Stats
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
387
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy