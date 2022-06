Patriotism and musical nostalgia will be on full display July 3, as the skies over Villa Rica are lit up by the 16th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza. For almost two decades, the spectacular aerial pyrotechnic show has been one of the most lavish celebrations of Independence Day across west Georgia. This year, the free show will include over 2,000 fireworks exploding in bright colors to the “oohs” and “ahhs,” of an estimated 15,000 spectators.

