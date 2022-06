LADOW-The Pickens County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on June 14, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Board Chairman Annie Jackson. After the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, the board approved the agenda on a motion from Sam Wiggins and a second from Dr. John Brandon. A motion was made by Wiggins and seconded by Brandon to approve the minutes, and they were approved. Payroll was approved on a motion from Frankie Spencer and a second from Gene Dawkins. A motion was made by Dawkins and seconded by Spencer to approve the financial report, and it was approved.

PICKENS COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO