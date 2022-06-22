Ray Charles “Bo” Lewis

The marijuana charge against Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks has been dismissed by the Jones County Justice Court during a hearing on Thursday. Ricks was arrested back on May 1 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and charged with speeding, having no insurance and possession of marijuana. According to the initial report from AL.com along with the dropped charge, Ricks pled guilty to the speeding ticket and received a fine.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO