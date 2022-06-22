Ray Charles “Bo” Lewis

Ronald Gene Carroll, age 72, of Aliceville, AL passed away June 10, 2022 at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services were 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Dogwood Chapel in Aliceville with Rev. Jim Robinson officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation was one hour prior and immediately following the service at the Chapel.
William “Bill” Henry Lang, Jr., 76, of Carrollton, AL, passed away on June 3, 2022 at his home. Funeral services were held at Reform First United Methodist Church in Reform, AL on Tuesday, June 7th at 1:00 pm with Reverend Joyce Snyder and Reverend Randy Raper officiating. A private family burial followed at Upper Cemetery in Pickensville, AL with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. The family received visitors one hour prior to the service at the church.
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen native, known as the make-up to the stars, is downsizing, and now you could buy from his personal collection. John Beard has organized a lot of estate sales, but none quite like this one. “This is by far, the biggest estate sale we’ve...
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Clarence Tunstall of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Pastor Tunstall has a heart for the people of Tuscaloosa and has always had a kind spirit and a loving family. Clarence Tunstall is the Founding Pastor...
Anderson Family Care had its ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday, June 17. The new doctor’s office is located 119 W Washington St in the downtown area. Dr. Brittney Anderson will officially begin seeing patients in July. Mayor Woody Collins gave Anderson a warm welcome and touched on how important doctors...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era in student housing on the University of Alabama campus. UA crews will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m. School leaders said because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. UA will livestream the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Greene County left a 22-year-old dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Seth McGuffie was killed when his GMC Sierra was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado around 7 a.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 42 mile marker, approximately three miles north […]
An Alabama man died Tuesday morning in a major two-car collision on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said 22-year-old Seth McGuffie was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on the interstate around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado being driven by a Tuscaloosa man.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family has a new place to call home – thanks to an army of volunteers. Latalla Harris and her son got the keys to their new home today during a dedication ceremony hosted by Habitat for Humanity. Construction on the house started...
The Tuscaloosa Police Department has released the identity of the victim who was killed in a West Tuscaloosa crash Wednesday. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the crash occurred after the driver, who was traveling west on 29th Street, lost control of his vehicle and later struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
With everything being so expensive. It's great to see something free!!. Movies in the Park is where members of the Tuscaloosa community can gather at Government Plaza to enjoy family-friendly movies free of charge. Families are encouraged to come out just after dusk for a film and local eats from...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a […]
The marijuana charge against Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks has been dismissed by the Jones County Justice Court during a hearing on Thursday. Ricks was arrested back on May 1 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and charged with speeding, having no insurance and possession of marijuana. According to the initial report from AL.com along with the dropped charge, Ricks pled guilty to the speeding ticket and received a fine.
The identity of a body discovered behind a Mississippi wastewater treatment plant has been released. WTVA in Columbus reports that Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the body as that of Johnny Will Prude Jr., of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus police and fire departments found Prude’s body Saturday at...
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle. Deon Kamal Spratt is charged with Possession of Stolen property after being accused of stealing a 2019 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Spratt’s arrest is connected to a crash he suffered back in March...
If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI0 – A Hamilton family is asking for help finding a loved one that has not been seen in several days. Antoine “Tony” Lindsey left Baptist Golden Triangle on Friday evening. He wore a black shirt, pants, and shoes. Lindsey is about 5’7 inches tall...
A deadly wreck has closed part of Highway 82 in Northport Saturday night. In a Facebook post shared after 11:30 p.m., the Northport Police Department said drivers should avoid Highway 82 West near Lowe's after an accident with at least one fatality. NPD said both of the westbound lanes are...
A Tuscaloosa woman was arrested Thursday after a video that was perceived as a racist threat circulated around social media. In the short video, a 20-year-old woman lifts up her pant leg to show what appears to be a firearm concealed in her boot. In the video, the young woman...
