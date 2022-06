A Florida 10-year-old who’s alleged to have shot and killed a woman who was in an argument with her mother was arrested on Tuesday. As previously reported, the Orlando shooting on May 30 was preceded by an altercation involving two women, 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers and 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac. In initial reports at the time, including from WKMG-TV, it was alleged that Isaac was intoxicated at the time she and Rodgers ultimately got into a “physical fight.”

