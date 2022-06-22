This Setting Spray Is A ‘Bridesmaid Miracle’ For Outdoor Summer Weddings & It’s 20% Off Right Now

Image Credit: Gorodenkoff

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When heading out this summer season, you want to look your best. From your outfit to hair and makeup you want to step out and serve your best look. Lock in your makeup this season with the long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray today for 20% off on Amazon.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray: $26.40 (Orig. $33) – Buy it on Amazon

The All Nighter Setting Spray from Urban Decay is great for all skin types to keep your makeup intact despite the hot summer sun. Don’t worry about your makeup staying fresh since this award-winning spray keeps your makeup flawless for up to 16 hours. The oil-free mist goes on evenly and feels weightless on the skin, giving your makeup a smoother and more vibrant look without smudging or settling into fine lines.

The spray’s waterproof formula makes it great for pool parties, while its patented Temperature Control Technology ensures your makeup won’t melt at outdoor weddings, picnics and day parties. The non-drying formula is ideal for all skin types and won’t leave your skin feeling deprived of moisture. The product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using it on your skin.

One Amazon shopper ordered this Urban Decay setting spray immediately after seeing a bridesmaid’s success with it. She says:

“After an hour and a half outdoor ceremony in the July midwestern heat and humidity…[h]er makeup looked perfect…she hadn’t touched it since before the wedding.”

Lock in your flawless makeup looks with the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray. This spray is gentle on the skin while being strong enough to withstand the summer heat. Get this long-lasting spray now while you can save 20% on Amazon, but act fast because this deal won’t last long (but your makeup will).