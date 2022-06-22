ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Setting Spray Is A ‘Bridesmaid Miracle’ For Outdoor Summer Weddings & It’s 20% Off Right Now

By Hollywood Life Reviews
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeryL_0gIX7SEu00
Image Credit: Gorodenkoff

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When heading out this summer season, you want to look your best. From your outfit to hair and makeup you want to step out and serve your best look. Lock in your makeup this season with the long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray today for 20% off on Amazon.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray: $26.40 (Orig. $33) – Buy it on Amazon

The All Nighter Setting Spray from Urban Decay is great for all skin types to keep your makeup intact despite the hot summer sun. Don’t worry about your makeup staying fresh since this award-winning spray keeps your makeup flawless for up to 16 hours. The oil-free mist goes on evenly and feels weightless on the skin, giving your makeup a smoother and more vibrant look without smudging or settling into fine lines.

The spray’s waterproof formula makes it great for pool parties, while its patented Temperature Control Technology ensures your makeup won’t melt at outdoor weddings, picnics and day parties. The non-drying formula is ideal for all skin types and won’t leave your skin feeling deprived of moisture. The product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using it on your skin.

One Amazon shopper ordered this Urban Decay setting spray immediately after seeing a bridesmaid’s success with it. She says:

“After an hour and a half outdoor ceremony in the July midwestern heat and humidity…[h]er makeup looked perfect…she hadn’t touched it since before the wedding.”

Lock in your flawless makeup looks with the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray. This spray is gentle on the skin while being strong enough to withstand the summer heat. Get this long-lasting spray now while you can save 20% on Amazon, but act fast because this deal won’t last long (but your makeup will).

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridesmaid#Summer Heat#Wedding
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy