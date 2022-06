A Michigan woman who thought she'd won $1,000 on an instant scratch-off ticket found out she was wrong - and that she had actually won a cool half-million. The 61-year-old woman is from Muskegon County and has chosen to remain anonymous. She routinely picks up her lottery tickets at the same store, but says she made a wrong turn several months ago and had to take a detour. This meant she had to stop for gas, so she stopped at a BP gas station in Muskegon and purchased a 'Cashword Times 10' instant ticket.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO