Chris Evans has suggested that his old music-and-chatshow TFI Friday will be returning later this year. But the raucous series, which ran on Channel 4 from 1996 to 2000, and came back for a brief revival in 2015, could appear in a very different format. “The thing is, you don’t need a TV channel now,” Evans told listeners of his Virgin Radio breakfast show. “TFI Friday doesn’t have to be an hour long, it could be longer, we could livestream it.” He said it could draw on its wealth of archive material, some unbroadcast, which made me personally very excited to see if there was a performance of a Kula Shaker B-side tucked away somewhere on a hard drive.

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO