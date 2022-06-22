ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez Gives Ben Affleck A Kiss As She Visits Him On Set Of Movie With Matt Damon

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLym9_0gIX7CMW00
Image Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez making an unexpected visit to the set of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s movie seems like a phrase straight out of 2002, but such was the case on Tuesday. As Ben, 49, and Matt, 51, filmed their currently untitled biopic about the creation of Nike, J.Lo, 52, swung by the film set in Los Angeles on June 21. In a photo from of her visit, Jennifer rocked a black jumpsuit, a perfect outfit for the early summer weather in Southern California. While she walked with Ben, J.Lo leaned in and kissed her soon-to-be husband on the lips. Ben, for his part, kept it casual, dressing in a grey t-shirt, a pair of dark jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3AuR_0gIX7CMW00
Jennifer Lopez visits fiance Ben Affleck at the set of a new project and the two enjoy a passionate kiss during Ben’s lunch break on June 22, 2022. The lovebirds looked inseparable as they walked through the set together putting their love on display for all the crew and team members to see.(Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

J.Lo’s visit comes days after she gushed over her fiancé on Father’s Day. J.Lo called Ben “the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent, and selfless Daddy ever.” Ben is dad to three children with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Samuel, 10, and 13-year-old Seraphina. He has also spent time with J.Lo and Marc Anthony’s twins, 14-year-old Max & Emme.

“I have had a front-row seat to watching how you father for over a year now, and I have never seen a more consistent, loving, and selfless father,” Jennifer wrote in her Father’s Day newsletter on June 19. “And it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always.”

Expect the whole family to come out to support Ben’s new project with his buddy, Matt Damon. Ben’s directing the currently untitled project for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, and Mandalay Pictures, per Deadline. The sports marketing film will “tell the incredible story of how Sonny Vaccaro (Damon), a maverick sneaker salesman, led a fledgling running shoe company called Nike in its pursuit of the most transformative athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan.” Ben will also appear in the film as Nike co-founder, Phil Knight. The story will capture Nike’s “longshot effort to sign Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-’80s, an endorsement.” The deal launched Nike as a brand synonymous with sports and helped launch the global, multibillion-dollar sneaker industry.

Viola Davis is attached to the project to play Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother, while Julius Tennon will play James Jordan, Michael’s father. Chris Tucker will portray Howard White, another Nike member instrumental in the deal. Chris Messina will portray legendary sports agent David Falk, and Matthew Maher will portray designer Peter Moore.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Messina
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Matthew Maher
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Phil Knight
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Chris Tucker
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Max Emme
StyleCaster

Vanessa Paradis’ Net Worth Reveals the Settlement She Got After Her Split From Johnny Depp

Click here to read the full article. Since her breakup with Johnny Depp after 14 years of dating. fans have wanted to know about Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and how much her settlement was from her billionaire husband. Depp and Paradis met in 1998 while he was filming his movie, The Ninth Gate, in France. The two first saw each other at the  Hotel Costes in Paris, where Depp was at with his director, Roman Palinski. “She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy