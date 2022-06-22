ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Admits Ex Kanye West Was Behind SKKN Creative Process: ‘I Always Give Credit’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMSyJ_0gIX6vg400
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West was actually one of the people on her creative team while developing her new SKKN line in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 21. Kim, 41, credited the rapper, 45, with helping her with the name and packaging for the new line of products. She also said that her ex introduced her to designer Willo Perron who had a hand in the creative process for the line.

As she showed some of the designs, Kim shouted out Yeezy in her video, revealing that he was a huge part in brainstorming two major parts of the look for the new line. “Of course, my creative process wouldn’t have been complete—and I always give credit where credit is due—without Kanye or Ye,” she said. “He brought his team and introduced me to Willo, and we came up with the new name. That was actually his idea, and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did, just like SKIMs.”

Other than designing the font and packaging, Kim said that the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper also helped come up with the name for the line and revealed a hidden meaning in the spelling. “The team came up with the name SKKN. I think that was Kanye and Willo and SKKN by Kim, and I just love it,” she said. “When we thought of the name, we thought, ‘Oh, how perfect: the S-K-K-N,’ which is how Ye was spelling it. The K-K for Kim K was really cute.”

Despite Kim and Kanye’s divorce, it seems like the pair have been on good terms recently. She wrote a touching tribute to her ex-husband, who she shares four kids with, on Father’s Day in an Instagram Story. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” she wrote in the cute post.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Came Up With "SKKN" Design

Kim Kardashian is one of the busiest figures in the fashion world right now, with her "SKIMS" clothing brand and "SKKN" skincare line gaining more notoriety and fame every day. In a recent Instagram video where she showed off the BTS creative process for SKKN, complete with mood boards and packaging models, Kim spoke about how her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West provided creative input for her brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Appears To Give Kylie Jenner Side-Eye In Front of Travis Scott: Pics

Tristan Thompson, 31, was captured looking over at Kylie Jenner, 24, during a recent Kardashian event. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 37, gave the makeup mogul some serious side eye while standing beside her and in back of her beau Travis Scott, 31, in new photos taken outside at the Father’s Day gathering. She didn’t seem to notice as she stared straight ahead but it definitely made for some good snapshots!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West accuses Adidas of copying Yeezy designs: ‘I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more’

Kanye West has accused Adidas of copying the design of his Yeezy slides.In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 45-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, accused Adidas’s CEO Kasper Rorsted of “copying” designs.“This is Ye driving down the same street Kobe passed on,” he began his post. “Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now.”“To Kasper, I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more. To all sneaker culture. To every ball player rapper, or even if you work at the store; this is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim K
Variety

Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To ‘Kardashians’ Editing Fails After Family’s Accused Of Faking Finale Scene

Khloe Kardashian, 37, did not hold back when she was asked about the accusations that her famous family had faked a key scene in the season finale of The Kardashians. On Thursday, June 23, the reality star and founder of Good American Jeans spoke out about the scandal, and about editing fails in general, when she appeared as a guest on Hot Ones, which is a widely popular YouTube talk show hosted by Sean Evans. Although she did not call out her family specifically, she said that she “understands” why edits need to be made and some things need to be redone. “It could be super minor, but I’m really aware of those things and I tend to notice all that stuff,” Khloe said during the June 23 episode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Creative Process#Skkn#Kanye West Kid
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Timberlake & Pharrell Reunite For Performance At Something In The Water Music Festival

Justin Timberlake, 41, gave a memorable performance when he joined Pharrell Williams, 49, on stage at the Something in the Water Music Festival in Washington D.C. on June 18. The singer was one of many who stepped into the spotlight for the special three-day event, which was started by Pharrell, and looked relaxed and thrilled to be alongside the “Happy” crooner. He wore a light blue and white checkered button-down short-sleeved shirt, tan pants, and matching boots, during the performance, while Pharrell rocked an orange hoodie, black shorts, boots, and an orange baseball cap.
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

The Situation Reveals Why Things Got ‘Heated’ With Angelina On New ‘Jersey Shore’ Season

Angelina Pivarnick’s divorce drama takes a toll on her relationship with her fellow Jersey Shore roommates on season 5B of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “When your decisions start to affect me and my family and my friends, that’s when I start to step in,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You guys get to see how myself and all of us navigate things getting really, really messy in the streets and how we eventually try to overcome it at the end of the season.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chanel West Coast Sees Herself Marrying Boyfriend Dom Fenison: ‘I Think He’ll Do What’s Right’

Now that she’s pregnant with her first child, Chanel West Coast is ready to take the next step in her relationship with her boyfriend Dom Fenison. The 33-year-old reality star and rapper confirmed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she wants to get engaged and marry her model beau — though she’s letting him take charge in those big plans. “I’m not a pushy person. So we’re just gonna let him figure that out,” Chanel told us.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jerry Hall’s Kids With Mick Jagger: Meet 2 Daughters & 2 Sons

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall‘s love lasted decades – but, like most things, it came to an end. However, these two will be forever linked, thanks to the quartet of children they had together. Mick and Jerry are the proud parents of a pair of sons and daughters: Elizabeth Jagger, James Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Gabriel Jagger. These four make up half of Mick’s overall progeny and have each gone on to make their name in the fashion, music, acting, activism, and journalism worlds.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery & Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby Together

Country star Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are parents-to-be! The couple confirmed they’re expecting a baby boy to People on June 21 and were over the moon. “We got a little man on the way,” Scotty, 28, told the outlet. The Season 10 American Idol winner then opened up about parenthood being a dream of his and his wife. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life,” he explained. “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Pharrell Williams stops music festival to get help for fallen fans

Pharrell Williams wasn't about to ignore fans in need at a concert over the weekend. The "Happy" singer reportedly stopped performing — twice — during his set at the Something in the Water Festival in Washington D.C., on Saturday so that officials could tend to concertgoers who required emergency medical aid.
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy