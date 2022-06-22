The Reason Why Some LGBTQ+ Couples Take This Nontraditional Approach To Wedding Bands

When Ralph Lauren launched its HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) collaboration this March, the collection was met with mixed reviews. Some felt the iconic American brand, historically known for its association with Waspy collegiate and country club wear, suggested a certain nostalgia in the clothes for a time when people of color weren’t accepted in predominately white spaces. Critics weren’t comfortable revisiting an era, even aesthetically, of sit-in demonstrations and legal racial segregation. Still, while the line’s evocative imagery didn’t sit right with some, many others felt it was a necessary reframing to showcase Black models wearing a preppy style that African Americans may not always be associated with, but one that they have equal claim to — and have, in fact, participated in for over a century.
