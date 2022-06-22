The Reason Why Some LGBTQ+ Couples Take This Nontraditional Approach To Wedding Bands

Let’s say you’re interested in somebody and you think they’re interested in you, too — they’ll reach out every few days and send you flirty messages. But the relationship isn’t really progressing — apparently there’s a term for this now, as this type of dating cycle is becoming. more and more common. It’s called relationship breadcrumbing. But what is it exactly? According to experts, this is when someone is keeping you interested just enough to keep you around. “Simply, it’s leading someone on,” Thomas Edwards, Jr., founder of The Professional Wingman, tells TZR in an email. “Breadcrumbing is flirting and enticing a date or romantic partner without follow-through, being non-committal, and with as little effort as possible.” And in this online dating era we’re (still) living in, this non-committal behavior is more rampant than ever.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO