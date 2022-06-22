ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The Reason Why Some LGBTQ+ Couples Take This Nontraditional Approach To Wedding Bands

thezoereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to wedding jewelry culture in the LGBTQ+ communities, the status quo today hasn’t always been, well, the status quo. The history of how LGBTQ+ couples wore their wedding bands — for the most part, on their right hand, rather than the traditional left — is rooted in a...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
thezoereport.com

These LGBTQ+ Couples’ Wedding Day Outfits Are Out-Of-The-Box Beautiful

Wedding planning looks different for everyone — you might elope, host an intimate backyard ceremony, or throw a reception abroad. But regardless of how you choose to celebrate the occasion, you’ll go through the process of picking out what to wear, which is time-consuming and overwhelming, even more so if your style doesn’t fall into traditional gender norms. For those who want to bypass heteronormative ways of dressing, there are ways to find a look that feels uniquely you. To that end, TZR asked LGBTQ+ couples to share their wedding outfit ideas, ahead, which will certainly help to inspire your own ensemble for the big day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Presenting: Your Sign To Try This Y2K-Inspired French Mani For Summer

So it’s nearly the end of June and you still haven’t gotten your inaugural summer mani. Or maybe you’ve just gotten the first one, but as July approaches you’re close to going back to sheer French tip nails because you’re stumped for inspo. Well then, this a safe space for you, because the pressure to have a cute, eye-catching mani every month of the summer is high (but exciting). If you’ve yet to come across square French tip nails, you’re in luck now, because this design is one of the easiest customizable nail trends around. Even if you only stick to this style all summer, there are so many combinations of colors, designs, and lengths that you’ll never get bored of.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

How Black Creatives Are Pushing Preppy Style Forward

When Ralph Lauren launched its HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) collaboration this March, the collection was met with mixed reviews. Some felt the iconic American brand, historically known for its association with Waspy collegiate and country club wear, suggested a certain nostalgia in the clothes for a time when people of color weren’t accepted in predominately white spaces. Critics weren’t comfortable revisiting an era, even aesthetically, of sit-in demonstrations and legal racial segregation. Still, while the line’s evocative imagery didn’t sit right with some, many others felt it was a necessary reframing to showcase Black models wearing a preppy style that African Americans may not always be associated with, but one that they have equal claim to — and have, in fact, participated in for over a century.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Meet Loisida, The Emerging Brand Turning ‘Ugly’ Into A Compliment

It’s rare to be present for a birth of a brand. Those attending emerging fashion label Loisida’s debut on May 25 seemed to understand that they were witnessing something special. Crowded into booths and tables inside The Box, New York City’s impossible-to-get-into nightclub frequented by some of the boldest It girls — like Rihanna and Julia Fox — a score of drum-heavy, oontz-oontz music set the mood. Models ambled down the makeshift runway in lace-tiered bralettes, miniskirts with rounded, exaggerated hips, and cutout trousers that stopped just shy of the upper pelvis. Concluding with interpretive dance, acrobatics, and ribbon-twirling, Loisida’s Resort ‘23 show was a baroque-meets-burlesque, all-out soirée.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thezoereport.com

What Is Relationship Breadcrumbing? Experts Sound Off On The Toxic Dating Trend

Let’s say you’re interested in somebody and you think they’re interested in you, too — they’ll reach out every few days and send you flirty messages. But the relationship isn’t really progressing — apparently there’s a term for this now, as this type of dating cycle is becoming. more and more common. It’s called relationship breadcrumbing. But what is it exactly? According to experts, this is when someone is keeping you interested just enough to keep you around. “Simply, it’s leading someone on,” Thomas Edwards, Jr., founder of The Professional Wingman, tells TZR in an email. “Breadcrumbing is flirting and enticing a date or romantic partner without follow-through, being non-committal, and with as little effort as possible.” And in this online dating era we’re (still) living in, this non-committal behavior is more rampant than ever.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy