Winona, MN

Steamboat Days celebrates Captain and Mate, Kiddie Parade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLilly Wangen, daughter of Tanner and Callie, was chosen as Captain of the 2022 Steamboat Days, and Lincoln Rivers, son of Danny and Missy, was chosen as First Mate after the Kiddie Parade Friday June 17 at Winona’s Lake Park. Steamboat Days Harbormaster...

winonapost.com

Ashley for the Arts returns Aug.11-13

The annual, three-day music and art festival, Ashley for the Arts, takes place August 11, 12 and 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Not only does this one-of-a-kind event raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local nonprofits, it also prides itself on providing affordable access to live music, art and fun for the whole family. In 2021, the nonprofit organization made a comeback after a year off and raised over $635,000 for more than 65 participating nonprofit organizations, including 28 local schools.
ARCADIA, WI
winonapost.com

Sandbar Storytelling Festival: ‘Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona’

The Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the Winona County History Center, is sharing stories that have shaped Winona in a three-part series of “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona.” Each storytelling event — free and open to the public — will begin at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street in Winona.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Wesley UMC invites children to Monumental VBS

A free summer kids’ event called Monumental VBS (vacation Bible school) will be hosted at Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) from Sunday, July 31, to Thursday, August 4. At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out science-y fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 7:30 p.m.
WINONA, MN
Winona, MN
Lifestyle
winonapost.com

Steamboat Days Grand Parade results

The Grand Parade for the 75th annual Steamboat Days was held on Sunday. The winners in the category were:. Best of Parade — Owatonna High School Marching Band. Musical (non-high school) First place — Little Warriors Drum Corp. Second place — Mabel Calliope. Motorized Units. First place...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Engage Winona invites residents to share ideas this summer

The city of Winona is updating its comprehensive plan, and the project is well underway this summer. For the next several months, Winona community members are working in subcommittees to create goals and action steps for each of the plan’s 12 topics. This fall, the consultant team from HKGI will work with city staff to create a draft of the plan. Then, the city will invite the community to give feedback on the draft plan.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona celebrates, remembers Juneteenth

Our Voices’ Juneteenth celebration returned to Windom Park for its second annual event with poetry, dancing, singing and classical music. To mark the holiday, the group also hosted an evening of discussion about the experiences of Black students at Winona Area Public Schools and U.S. schools in general, as well as a story time in which Our Voices members read to local children.
wizmnews.com

Cause of April restaurant fire in La Crosse still unknown

They’ve figured out where the fire started, but not how it started. La Crosse fire investigators still have not determined the cause of the April 28th blaze on South 4th Street which destroyed the building containing the India Curry House and several apartments. The investigation is done for now,...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

Shakespeare festival announces schedule changes

Due to a three-and-a-half-day work stoppage caused by an outbreak of COVID-19 among the company, Great River Shakespeare Festival has adjusted its preview and opening performance schedule. As previously announced, the performances on June 18, 19 and 22 have been canceled. The schedule from June 23 through July 3 is as follows:
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WH Lake Winona Manor event honors veterans

What’s that you’re hearing on June 27? It’s a 21-gun salute!. Lake Winona Manor caregivers will honor their residents who are veterans as well as other caregivers at Winona Health who have served our country. During the event on Monday, June 27, at 3:30 p.m., caregivers will...
WINONA, MN
KFIL Radio

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
winonapost.com

Lanesboro Arts kicks off concert series with Kiss the Tiger

Lanesboro Arts is thrilled to have indie rock band Kiss the Tiger kick off the 2022 Rhythms on the Root outdoor summer music series Rhythms on the Root in Gateway Park in Lanesboro on Saturday, July 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Kiss the Tiger pounced onto the Twin Cities’ music scene in...
LANESBORO, MN
winonapost.com

‘The Birth of the Longsword’ at Castlerock

On Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m., Craig Johnson will give a special presentation on The Birth of the Longsword at Castlerock Museum in Alma. The program will use period artwork and surviving examples to explore the origin of the longsword in medieval Europe. The use of the sword in two hands is a key focus of most of the surviving combat manuals of the 15th century, but the origin of its form and early use is unclear. Craig will look at the various influences and weapons that contributed to the birth of the longsword and how it became such a focus of our ideas of the medieval period today.
ALMA, WI
winonapost.com

Winona Public Library programs and events

The Winona Public Library introduces a new service to the building – Chromebooks! A Chromebook looks and feels like a laptop computer but is smaller and uses Google technology. The devices are available for in-house use only and anyone 16 years old or older with a Winona Public Library...
WINONA, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Kasson resident Betsy Singer bows out from TV news job

For Betsy Singer, family comes first. As she details in an exclusive interview with the Dodge County Independent, popular Rochester news anchor Singer reveals why she walked away from a new contract offer, ultimately saying goodbye to a 13-year stint at KAAL, and details what the future holds for her.
KASSON, MN
winonapost.com

Project COMPASS Bowling awards

On Tuesday nights you can hear the excitement from Project COMPASS bowlers as they hit the lanes at Westgate Bowl. Earlier this month, our bowlers wrapped up the 2021-2022 school year with an awards banquet honoring all of our bowlers and awarding bowling pin trophies for the most strikes, most spares, top scores and the person with the most turkeys.
WINONA, MN

