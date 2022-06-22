ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Eye on the Eagle

By Alex Hargrave
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonning a tan shirt, green pants and a merit-badge-covered sash, Shyan Green is known around town as the girl-Boy Scout. And that’s pretty cool, she says. Green is on track to become Johnson County’s first female Eagle Scout, the highest and most difficult-to-reach rank in scouting. As of 2021, an average...

Uncertainty surrounds Yellowstone’s impact on local tourism

There’s no doubt among local stakeholders that Yellowstone’s closure will affect tourism in the area. They’re just not quite sure how. Flooding shut down Yellowstone National Park last week, with only partial openings on the near-term horizon. As a result, tourists have had to modify their plans — but no one knows how that will impact local businesses.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Downs Gets Approval from Johnson County

The Johnson County Commission has voted to allow Wyoming Downs to operate an off-track betting facility in Buffalo. During their regular meeting this week, the commission heard a presentation from Eric Nelson, owner of Wyoming Downs, who addressed some of the commissions’ concerns, as well as some concerns from local law enforcement.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Police Departments Getting Concerned About Fuel Thefts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As gasoline prices continue to rise this summer, more and more Wyoming police departments are getting concerned about the possibility of fuel thefts. Washakie County Sheriff’s Captain Richard Fernandez told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that there has been one recent...
WYOMING STATE
Public Notice

Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality PUBLIC NOTICE: In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Continental Resources Incorporated for the operation of fifty (50) 332 horsepower Caterpillar G3408TA compressor engines (ENG001-ENG050) as portable units to be operated at various oil and gas production facilities in Campbell, Converse, and Johnson Counties, Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Patchwork means some fall through the cracks

Local officials and mental health advocates are wrangling with mental health in our community. In addition to a stigma surrounding seeking help for mental health, our community and indeed the entire state of Wyoming suffers from a critical shortage of mental health care providers. In the northeastern part of the state in particular, there are not adequate facilities.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Seth Dean Rasmuson

Seth Dean Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 22, 2001 to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson. He is the second child of five sons. Seth moved to Buffalo, Wyoming, with his family in September of 2001. He loved spending time in the Bighorn Mountains fishing and hunting with his dad, brothers and dear friend Augie Wagner. He had a wonderful childhood surrounded by his four brothers and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Seth knew at a young age he wanted to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. He graduated from Buffalo High School a semester early and went to boot camp after his 18th birthday. Seth graduated from boot camp on June 7, 2019. He then went on to become a tiltrotor Crew Chief after another 15 months of training; including Survival, Evade, Resist, and Escape (SERE) training in Maine.
BUFFALO, WY
Campbell County Fourth of July parade provides guidance for spectators, floats

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Residents who want to enter a float into Campbell County Fourth of July parade must notify Campbell County Parks and Recreation by 10 p.m. June 28. While there is no cost to enter the parade, participants must complete a parade entry form. Information Technology Specialist Darla...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, June 23

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Suspicious activity, June 22, Highway 59, CCSO. A 65-year-old male, who owns a...
GILLETTE, WY
THE BUFFALO SENIOR CENTER

THE BUFFALO SENIOR CENTER is accepting applications for a part-time cook. Requirements include ability to stand for most of the day, ability to read and follow a recipe, push and pull heavy carts and containers. Experience in food preparation is desirable but not necessary. Pay will depend on experience. Applications are available at 671 West Fetterman Street, Buffalo, WY or call 307-684-9551 for questions. 23-3b.
BUFFALO, WY
Free recreation center swimming approved by Gillette City Council

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with the county to provide free open swim sessions at the Campbell County Recreation Center this summer and next. Starting Monday, June 27, residents can attend free open swim sessions at the Campbell County Recreation Center on...
GILLETTE, WY
Ukrainian girl, 15, missing from Gillette

GILLETTE, WYO. – The family of an adopted Ukrainian girl missing from Gillette is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Valeriia ‘Lera’ Nudha, 15, was last seen at her home in Gillette Tuesday, June 14th at approximately 1:30 p.m. She was adopted from a...
GILLETTE, WY
Kirven named new district court judge

Ben Kirven, a local attorney and Buffalo native, will be Johnson County’s next district court judge. Gov. Mark Gordon announced Kirven’s appointment to the Fourth Judicial District Court on Saturday, filling the vacancy left by Judge William Edelman. “I am humbled and honored to have been selected by...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Trail of the Week: Hiking along the Outlaw Cave trail

Middle Fork Canyon emerges from the ashen landscape of southern Johnson County like a snake cutting its way through the dust. When my hiking companions and I arrived, we were surprised — shocked, really — that we had known of the canyon’s existence only vaguely. It stretches out into the distance, an ominous maw, with the Middle Fork of the Powder River glinting below.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, June 20

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Examining girls sports coverage pre- and post-Title IX

This year, women in sports and their supporters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, and thus equality in sports — mostly. The law, part of the Education Amendments of 1972, requires that any entity receiving federal funding — which includes most K-12 and collegiate institutions — provide equal opportunity in activities, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex. Title IX is a landmark civil rights law that makes it so institutions take more seriously claims of sexual assault and harassment, as well as other discriminations. But the law is perhaps best known as the one that guaranteed girls and women equal access to sports.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO

