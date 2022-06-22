ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Cage teases new ‘Mortal Kombat’ project in now-deleted Tweet

By Ali Shutler
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Bowen, the actor behind Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 10 and Mortal Kombat 11, has seemingly teased a new Mortal Kombat project – before swiftly deleting the evidence. As reported by GamesRadar, Bowen took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a short video of himself arriving at Warner Bros...

