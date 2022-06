Dinner in the Fields is a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience in Perkasie. When most diners opt for a farm-to-table experience, they’re quite familiar with the table. After all, they’re sitting at it. But the farm part may be less immediate. Except in Perkasie, where Tussock Sedge Farm serves Dinner in the Fields. In an open-air atmosphere that its name aptly describes, the source of the edibles are directly in sight. The Bucks County Foodshed Alliance covered the culinary adventure.

PERKASIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO