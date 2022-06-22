ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Salt & Straw Created Perfumes You're Supposed to Spritz on Ice Cream

By Jelisa Castrodale
Food & Wine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever noticed that ice cream has no discernibly strong smell of its own? Go ahead, grab that half-eaten carton out of your freezer and double-check if you need to, we'll wait. Tyler Malek, the co-founder of innovative Portland, Oregon ice cream brand Salt & Straw, saw that as an...

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Food & Wine

The Best Drinking Glasses to Sip in Style

With Luminarc's French Tightrope Stackable Glasses at the top, our list will take you from iced coffee to cocktails and water to wine. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Can you make fake tan from instant coffee?

It’s summer, so that means it’s fake tan season, but can you make your own ultra-cheap tanning product using instant coffee?. The cost of tanning products can add up, so this is more of a frugal hack. Ingredients-wise, it is also delightfully pain-free. Take a mixing bowl, tip in two tablespoons of ground or instant coffee (I used the latter) and add body lotion until the coffee dissolves to a dark caramel shade. Using your hands or a tanning mitt – which will prevent any staining on your palms – you simply rub this caramel cream on to your (ideally exfoliated) skin and leave it to dry.
SKIN CARE
Food & Wine

Food & Wine Faves Seal of Approval

At Food & Wine, we know that having the right gear changes the way you cook, eat, and entertain. Our readers want to be in the know and expect the very best. That's why we're committed to finding the highest quality products, whether it's the cool new cookware set everyone's talking about or that classic knife set the top chefs can't live without.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

I'm Obsessed with This TikTok-Famous Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Ice Cold for Hours

As a food writer, I'm always on the hunt for the latest and greatest kitchen tools. And while I've tried hundreds of new launches and products over the years, somehow this Simple Modern Tumbler is still the one item I can't stop talking about. Which is why I need to tell you that right now it's the lowest price it's been all year at Amazon.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Food & Wine

Summer Vegetable Bibimbap

Place rice in a medium bowl; rinse under cool water, using your fingers to gently stir. Drain. Repeat rinsing and draining until water runs clear, 5 to 6 times. If cooking on the stove, stir together rinsed rice, 1 2/3 cups water, salt, and sesame oil in a large saucepan; let stand 30 minutes. Bring to a boil, uncovered, over medium-high. Boil, undisturbed, 4 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until rice starts to smell faintly toasty, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let rest, covered, 10 minutes. Gently fluff rice using a rice paddle or fork. Cover to keep warm until ready to serve. Alternatively, if using a rice cooker, combine rinsed rice, 1 2/3 cups water, salt, and sesame oil in rice cooker; let stand 30 minutes. Close lid, and cook rice according to manufacturer's instructions. Once timer signals rice is done, do not open lid; let rest 10 minutes. Gently fluff rice using a rice paddle or fork. Cover to keep warm until ready to serve.
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

A Concealer Trick That Makes Eyes Look Larger & Covers Circles

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Concealer is perhaps the most versatile tool in your makeup arsenal. The workhorse, if you will. It can delicately diminish blemishes or the dark spots that appear in their wake. It can help diffuse fine lines, for a delightful soft-focus finish. It can help highlight high parts of the face—without having to reach for a shimmery powder or megawatt stick. And perhaps its most famous usage: It can cover up dark circles under your eyes.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfume Bottles#Food Drink#Spritz On Ice Cream#National Ice Cream Day#Salt Straw#Food Wine
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Sugar Ants in Your Home

Sugar ants are a common, home-invading, headache-causing pest. Known to pest professionals as the odorous house ant (Tapinoma sessile), they do not sting or bite but can invade homes in large numbers in search of food, especially after rainy weather. Small in size, sugar ants are budding ants that don't...
ANIMALS
Food & Wine

8 Shatter-Proof Wine and Beer Glasses That Are Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining

Summer is prime time for cookouts, dining al fresco, and outdoor happy hour. As you plan your next barbecue or patio cocktail night, don't forget some of the most important but frequently-overlooked items: unbreakable wine and beer glasses. Outdoor drinkware has come a long way since its inception — many options today aren't just durable, but attractive, too.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

The Best Pressure Canners to Preserve Your Summer Harvest

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When summer arrives, so does the bounty of vegetables at the farmer's market and our gardens at home. For people who love to store food, a pressure canner opens a world of possibilities outside of hot water bath canning, including low-acid vegetables like carrots, which need to be pickled for a hot water bath canner but can be processed without pickling in a pressure canner. Christina Ward, the Master Food Preserver for Wisconsin and author of Preservation - The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation, and Dehydration, says a little bit of planning and education can help make your home canning projects a success.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

The 14 Best Flatware Sets for Dining at Home

These are the best silverware options to show off your aesthetic, from modern pieces to heirloom-worthy picks. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On This Page. A contractor friend...
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

This Microfiber Mat Eliminates Dishwashing's Most Annoying Problem, and It's on Sale

Puddles and water spots that accumulate during dishwashing are annoying at best, and extremely problematic at worst. Whether you want to protect granite countertops from water damage and discoloration or are just sick of wiping down splashes nightly, you're going to want to learn about this clever, unexpectedly helpful tool from Amazon.
SHOPPING
OK! Magazine

Bathroom Restock! Cleanse Your Skin & Hair With These Amazing Products — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Ever feel like achieving silky hair and smooth skin is nearly impossible? It might have something to do with the products you are using. When it is time to replace your latest shampoo, conditioner or face wash, the quickest and cheapest option seems to be to run to your nearest drug store and grab the first bottle you see promoting "frizz-free shine". Unfortunately, many products on the shelves of your closest convenience store...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theeverygirl.com

Can’t Escape Jones Road Ads? We Tried Their Products So You Don’t Have To

When it’s time to refresh my makeup bag, I frequently turn to Credo thanks to their crazy large selection of actually clean beauty products (2,000+ options and counting). When I discovered Bobbi Brown’s new makeup line, Jones Road, on their site, my interest was immediately piqued. I came of age well before YouTube makeup tutorials were a thing and I learned how to do my makeup by reading one of Bobbi Brown’s books. Yes, I know how ancient that makes me sound, but it also makes me nostalgic to recapture any of that Bobbi Brown magic.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy