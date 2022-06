The Taliban on Thursday appealed for international aid as Afghanistan deals with the aftermath of a massive earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people.“When such a big incident happens in any country, there is a need for help from other countries. It is very difficult for us to be able to respond to this huge incident,” Sharafuddin Muslim, Taliban’s deputy minister of state for disaster management, said.There are fears that rescue and aid efforts could be complicated due to the lack of formal government under the Taliban and the unceremonious dumping of the country by the west.The earthquake measuring...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO