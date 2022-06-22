ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘If He Has Any Ambition’ - Former Player On The Future Of Joe Gomez As Liverpool Contract Rumours Persist

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hz4kC_0gIX3d8r00

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about the future of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in a recent interview.

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about the future of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in a recent interview.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 but struggled for game time last season after returning from a serious knee injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zh6OZ_0gIX3d8r00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Reports have suggested however that Gomez could be set to sign a new deal at Anfield but Campbell told Football Insider that he thinks the England international may try to exit the Merseyside club.

“I think he will look to leave if a good offer comes in.

“The fact of the matter is, he is not playing enough football.

“It is one thing being first reserve but it is another when you are third or fourth choice. He is probably the fourth choice centre-half.

“Liverpool have also signed another right-back as well. The writing is on the wall as far as I’m concerned.”

Campbell believes Gomez has no choice but to leave if he wants to have any chance of playing for England in the World Cup.

“If he has any ambition of getting to the World Cup, he needs to leave. He needs to be playing.

“The key is to go to a club where he will play regularly. Hopefully a deal can be done and he can play football. There is nothing better than playing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fu0A6_0gIX3d8r00

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

After a serious knee injury, Gomez was eased back into action last season. The forthcoming campaign will therefore be pivotal for Gomez as he tries to re-establish himself as Virgil van Dijk’s regular partner.

A move seems unlikely therefore unless a sizeable bid is made by any potential suitors for the talented defender.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Takumi Minamino
SB Nation

Sadio Mané Says Goodbye to Liverpool Football Club and the Fans

Sadio Mané is, officially, a Bayern Munich player today, ending a six year run at Anfield and departing as one of the club’s greatest ever forwards, the club’s all time 14th top goalscorer and a player who in his time at the club was key every major trophy available.
UEFA
SPORTbible

Agent Confirms Summer Plans Of Manchester United Winger

Edgardo Lasalvia, agent of young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, has confirmed the forward’s summer plans ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first pre-season as Red Devil manager. The Uruguayan forward was signed back in the summer window of 2020 from Peñarol for a fee of around £7.65 million....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus emerges as an option for PSG superstar

Juventus has emerged as an option for Brazilian superstar, Neymar, who could be offloaded by PSG this summer. The attacker has been one of the finest players in the world in the last decade, but his performances have not been so good in the past few seasons. PSG wants individuals...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Rumours#Everton#Arsenal#Media Images
BBC

'Hungry Winks would be out to prove a point at Everton'

Tottenham's Harry Winks will have a "point to prove" if Everton's interest in the midfielder results in a move to Goodison Park, according to BBC Radio London's Nick Godwin. The 26-year-old England international was integral to Spurs' team under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho and now Antonio Conte. He made 28 appearances in 2021-22, scoring just one goal and registering two assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy