Billionaire developer Steve Ross is one step closer to achieving his goal of buying and redeveloping the historic Deauville Beach Resort property in Miami Beach. Ross, founder and chairman of the Related Companies and owner of the Miami Dolphins, has an agreement with the Meruelos, the controversial owners of the Deauville, to buy the hotel for an undisclosed amount. The oceanfront resort fell into disrepair and is now being demolished. Ross’ deal is likely contingent on securing an upzoning of the 3.8-acre site at 6701 Collins Avenue.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO