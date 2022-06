Since it opened in August 2018, McEnery Residential has made it a top priority to be the opposite of national real estate agencies. Their agents, most of whom are New Orleans natives or longtime residents, have a deep knowledge of the market and can tell potential buyers everything there is to know about a home and the surrounding neighborhood. That local-first approach has helped the firm grow rapidly in a short time and expand to multiple locations.

