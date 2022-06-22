ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is always a slight air of nostalgia to Children of the Discordance. For spring, this was made apparent by Hideaki Shikama’s inspiration, the Japanese city of Yokohama where he was born and raised. “I spent the ’90s in this city, so I incorporated elements of its street culture in the...

hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik's second collection for Birkenstock has arrived

There has never been more belief in the strength of collaboration in fashion. From major fashion houses teaming up on one-off collections to seemingly aesthetically opposite brands pairing up on capsules, more designers than ever are seeing the benefit of teamwork. And, one of the most successful of these unexpected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Tabitha Brown’s Target Collection Has Dropped—Shop Trendy Swimwear, Dresses & Accessories

Click here to read the full article. Chances are high you’re already a fan of Tabitha Brown—she’s cultivated an audience of millions across her Instagram posts and TikTok videos. The actress and internet personality is notably passionate about her vegan lifestyle, “spreading love” and now, her latest collection with Target.  Tabitha Brown for Target officially dropped today, and is available to shop online and in most stores. The line features a mix of 75 apparel, swimwear and accessory pieces with highly affordable price points; most items are under $30. And more is set to come—Brown has collaborated with Target on three...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Supreme's Spring 2022 Sunglasses Collection Is Here

Following last year’s inventive range of frames, Supreme has returned with four new sunglasses styles as part of its Spring 2022 collection. Handmade in Italy, all four designs — the Koto, Club, Velo and Levy — feature kaleidoscopic color palettes and lenses with anti-reflective coating. Among the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Circular Denim Collection

Click here to read the full article. Denim’s planet-friendly makeover is a work in progress, and Tommy Hilfilger’s Tommy Jeans takes that mission to heart. The brand recently launched a new range of its sustainable jeans called Denim Progressed. With every new Denim Progressed drop, Tommy Jeans “strives to reduces its environmental impact while delivering stylish, more sustainable denim.” The spring collection centers on 100 percent certified recycled denim that’s made by repurposing leftover fabric and circular styles that are made with recycled or renewable materials that are easier to recycle at the end of their lifespan. The drop supports Tommy Hilfiger’s “Make...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Ester Manas Is AZ Factory’s Latest Amigo

Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre’s enthusiasm nearly burst through the Zoom. They were days away from a Paris pop-up showcasing the collection they designed as AZ Factory’s newest Amigos, and their propensity for finishing each other’s sentences was kicked up a few notches. “We were surprised when they called,” Ester began, “and super happy,” Balthazar noted.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Harry Styles's Gucci Collection Includes '70s Printed Suits and Accessories

Harry Styles can now add "fashion designer" to his résumé. After years of appearing in Gucci campaigns, wearing the brand on countless occasions, and developing a friendship with creative director Alessandro Michele, the "Harry's House" singer finally designed a Gucci collection. During Milan Fashion Week on June 20, Michele introduced "Ha Ha Ha," a playful partnership that's become the two creatives' "dream wardrobe."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

24 Hours With Designer Jeremy Scott Is Just as Much Fun as You’d Imagine

Jeremy Scott is one of fashion’s most eccentric and vivacious personalities—and after recently spending 24 hours with the Moschino designer in L.A., Vogue can confirm he’s just as much fun as you’d expect him to be. In the new video, Scott’s day begins at 9 a.m. at his serene home, which has an airy, indoor-outdoor design. “Sometimes when I’m on a morning Zoom, people will think the [birds chirping] is a backdrop or sound effect,” says Scott. We then joined the designer on his patio, where he reflected on moving to the City of Angels from his native Missouri. “As an artist, I had more space and room to grow and discover myself,” he says. “But you have to remember where you come from. When I first started out in Paris, I was homeless and sleeping on the streets.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

At a French Eatery, Roger Vivier Celebrated the Launch of its Kaleidochoc Collection

From its history with Catherine Deneuve, Christian Dior, and Inès de La Fressange, Roger Vivier is about as French as it gets. So to celebrate the shoe and accessory label’s latest Kaleidochoc collection, Le Mercerie was really the perfect choice. Yesterday at noon, a glamorous group of ladies descended on the SoHo restaurant to fete the luxe collection over a French meal.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Off-duty City Gear for Men Hinges on Colors, Linen, Knitwear at Milan Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. What men and boys might want to wear in the aftermath of the pandemic was an overarching question this Milan season. If one asks Italy’s pack of elevated and luxurious casualwear brands — no less dignified, creative, or high-quality than their runway-showing siblings — color would come up as an answer, and knitwear and linen, too.More from WWDLuca Larenza Men's Spring 2023Harmont&Blaine Men's Spring 2023Backstage at Giorgio Armani Men's Spring 2023 Typically catering to a more fashion-conservative audience, these brands are enjoying momentum as people return to traveling and seek escapism in idyllic summer destinations. Brands...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Introducing Candiani Denim, Italy's Favorite Slow-Fashion Brand

First established back in 1938, Candiani Denim is a family-run brand with a bid to make denim sustainable again. With more and more consumers becoming aware of wasteful consumption within fashion, there’s a growing desire to seek out brands adopting greener practices and Candiani Denim does just that. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Alessio Berto Nods to the Past and Future with New Collection

Click here to read the full article. The past provides the blueprint for a new sustainable concept collection developed by Alessio Berto, owner of the Italian pattern-design studio The Tailor Pattern Support. Inspired by ancient cultures that lived on the planet without damaging it, the collection called Indigo Eden centers on genderless garments made with sustainable materials from transparent companies and patterns that require few pieces. Relying on long-term relationships in the textile industry, Berto reached out to a who’s who of technical textile innovation to create the collection. Participants spanned Olmetex, Ribbontex, Panama Trimmings, Imbotex, Bottonificio Lenzi 1955, Riri Group, Fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Brochu Walker Launches First Footwear Collection With Western Boots, Mules & More

Click here to read the full article. Luxury ready-to-wear brand Brochu Walker is now dressing their customer from head-to-toe. This month, the brand officially launched its first footwear collection — complete with four classic styles. Included in the line is the Marfa ankle boot, Dawson espadrille, Dallas cowboy boot and the Abbott mule. Prices range from $328 to $498 and the shoes are made in Portugal in suede with leather detailing. Founder Karine Dubner said shoes were the next logical step as the business continues to grow. “We have a very loyal customer base. Over 50% of our customers are returning versus...
Vogue Magazine

High Heels or Flats? Watch to See Which Style Wins in The Great Shopping Debate

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to The Great Shopping Debate! The Get’s first-ever live shopping show. On this month’s episode (which will premiere on June 23, 5 p.m. EST), two editors sound off on the age-old dilemma: high heels or flats? Representing team high heels is Vogue’s Commerce Writer Alexis Bennett. On any given day, you can spot her towering in a pair of stilettos, wedges, or pumps whether she’s headed to the office, a fashion show, or running errands on the weekends. Some of her favorites? The powerfully playful designs by Brother Vellies and the sleek timeless silhouettes from Saint Laurent.
Vogue Magazine

The Secret to Glowing Skin? Shimmering Body Oils

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Picture this: you’re headed out to a joyous summertime soirée with not only a head-turning look, but a lit-from-within glow—thanks to a shimmering body oil. While body lotions and oils can work wonders to hydrate skin, they don’t all provide a long-lasting radiance after a few hours’ wear.
Vogue Magazine

Is a Sneaker the Most Underrated Summer Shoe? 13 Pairs That Point to Yes

Don’t underestimate the cool factor a casual kick can bring to your summer outfits. Case in point: Bella Hadid exploring Antibes earlier this summer dressing down a cut-out one-piece and long shorts with a pair of Wales Bonner for Adidas trainers. Summer sneakers bring the ultimate laid-back vibe to any vacation or beach ensemble just as much as a slide sandal or flip-flop could. Isn’t that precisely the feeling one hopes to emulate during the summer months?
Vogue Magazine

For Retail Therapy—and Respite From the Men’s Fashion Week Crowds—Visit These 3 Paris Stores

Anyone in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week can confirm that the narrow sidewalks and grand boulevards are more crowded than ever. And despite widespread concerns over inflation and purchasing power in France and beyond, people seem to be feeding their fashion fix (at least by anecdotal measures of boutique busyness, branded shopping bags, flaunting new ‘fits…). While expectations of a retail experience vary, stepping into a smaller, almost secret space that gives off ease and intimacy somehow seems more enticing than ending up at the obvious, high-density destinations.
