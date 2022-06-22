ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I shop in charity shops and people say the most awful things to me but no, I don’t smell of wee

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWoVk_0gIWzibA00

A WOMAN who describes herself as a die-hard charity shop fan often finds herself on the receiving end of cruel comments from trolls.

Francesca regularly takes to her TikTok page to share updates on her bargain finds at charity shops and car boot sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B49sw_0gIWzibA00
Francesca has the most awful things said to her by strangers because of her love of charity shop shopping Credit: tiktok/@fran.ces.ca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dawPQ_0gIWzibA00
One assumption people sometimes make is that her clothes "smell of wee" because she bought them from a charity shop Credit: tiktok/@fran.ces.ca

And she recently posted a video in which she revealed "things people have said because I go to charity shops".

The first insult Francesca has received on multiple occasions is people calling her a "dirty scruff".

Media attention on her charity shop pursuits led trolls to ask her: "Aren’t you embarrassed you were in the newspaper?"

Others assume that Francesca "must be poor".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tC3NC_0gIWzibA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5ZAG_0gIWzibA00

And perhaps the most insulting of them all is when someone tells her: "I bet your clothes stink of wee."

Despite the rude comments, Francesca does her best to maintain her "positive vibes", and captioned the video: "It's all rock n roll baby."

People in the comments section were quick to praise Francesca for her positive attitude, with one writing: "wonder if any of them ever been in a charity shop and if they don't like your content they can scroll past.

"I think you're brilliant."

"People are shocking eh!!" another added.

"A women I used to work with always looked lovely and I always complimented her outfits and they were charity shops!!"

And a third wrote: "My whole wardrobe is from the charity shop absolutely love going the thrill of a good bargain is good for the soul I say."

As another comment read: "Not me paying £6.49 for a brand new with tags Ralph Lauren hoodie from a charity shop. Who doesn’t love a bargain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNm7N_0gIWzibA00
Francesca is proud of her bargain-hunting skills, despite what trolls say Credit: tiktok/@fran.ces.ca

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Mom Mortified After 4-Year-Old Takes 'Very Big Poo' in Hardware Store Display Toilet

A dad who went into a hardware store looking for washing line ended up having to wash something else... when his son took a dump in one of the display toilets. The unfortunate stink-cident occurred at a B&Q store in Glastonbury, UK — akin to Home Depot in the US — and was all documented on the boy's mortified mother's Facebook page.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awful Things#Charity Shops#Wee#Tiktok
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

I hate how my sister looks so I’ve ordered her to wear make-up & dye her hair for my wedding – I don’t care, it’s my day

A BRIDE has divided opinion after revealing she demanded that her sister wear make-up and dye her hair for her wedding day - because she hates the way she looks. The woman took to Reddit to open up about the situation, admitting she's keen for her sibling to be one of her bridesmaids, but only if she changes her "alternative" style for the September nuptials.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
531K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy