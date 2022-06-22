ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-40 Celebrates 31 Years of Marriage: “My Soulmate”

By Shawn Grant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-40 is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Tracy Stevens. The couple is celebrating 31 years of marriage and has been together for 37 years. “It’s our anniversary! Today we celebrate 31 yrs of marriage 37 yrs together Mr. & Mrs. Stevens,” E-40 wrote on Instagram with pictures from his...

oldschool94
2d ago

wow! congrats to them. I never knew he was married. I love when pop up in videos. he is one of the originals. wishing him continued success,blessings, happiness. Happy Anniversary

Ethel Stevenslove
1d ago

Congratulations E-40 as you enjoy and celebrate wonderful years of being married.... Happy Anniversary with blessings of enjoying more loving years to come......

