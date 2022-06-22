ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Lil Tjay Wounded in Shooting, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot in New Jersey. According to TMZ, Tjay was shot after midnight...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Lil Tjay’s Shooting Suspect Arrested Following Robbery Attempt

Click here to read the full article. A suspect in the shooting of rapper Lil Tjay has been apprehended by authorities. Tjay was reportedly the target of an attempted robbery that left the 21-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Another associate was also wounded. On Wednesday evening (June 22) and with the help of the New York City Police Department, the Bergen County, N.J. Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Mohamed Konate in connection with the shooting. Konate, who is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, and various...
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Edgewater, NJ
Daily News

Man critically hurt jumping 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA apartment building, knocking out gas lines

A man jumped 15 stories from a Bronx NYCHA apartment building early Sunday, crashing through the roof of a utility room and knocking out gas to the complex, FDNY officials said. Firefighters responded to the Mill Brook Houses tower on St. Ann’s Ave. near E. 135th St. in Mott Haven at 3:05 a.m. after getting calls about an odor of gas. Emergency personnel evacuated the building and firefighters ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Person on motorcycle caught on video shooting man in leg

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a person caught on camera shooting a man in the Bronx. It happened June 16 on Whales Avenue in Melrose.A 28-year-old was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy