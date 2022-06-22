Massachusetts' highest court rules that a referendum on imposing a "millionaire tax" can go before voters in November

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Under the law in place since 1913, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.. The justices said that law conflicts with the Second Amendment's right to bear arms. It drew swift reaction from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who said she was prepared to call the Legislature back into session to form a response. "We do not need people entering our subways, our restaurants and movie theaters with concealed weapons," she said. "We don't need more guns on our streets." New York Mayor Eric Adams said, "We cannot allow New York to become the Wild, Wild West." New York and a half a dozen other states with similar laws now must decide their next steps. As with New York, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have legislatures controlled by Democrats who could propose measures to ensure that guns will not be allowed in certain places. Gun rights groups in those states have vowed to continue pushing back against what they view as restrictive gun control laws. Some of those cases eventually could make their way to the nation's high court.

